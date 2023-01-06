ADVERTISEMENT

'Ponniyin Selvan' Bags 6 Nominations & 'RRR' Lands 2 For Asian Film Awards

The nominations for the Asian Film Awards were announced on Friday.

The nominations for the 16th Asian Film Awards were announced on Friday 6 January 2022. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 bagged 6 nominations while SS Rajamouli’s RRR made it to two categories--best visual effects and best sound.

The nominations for Ponniyin Selvan 1 are Best Film, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. While RRR was nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

The tweet from the Academy read as follows: “The press conference of the 16th Asian Film Awards has ended successfully just now! The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held at 7:30pm on 12 March (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. The nomination list for the 16th Asian Film Awards and the jury president were announced.”

Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. Moreover, the film has been shortlisted for Oscars and has bagged several nominations for The Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

