‘We Are on Top of the World’: SS Rajamouli on the Success of RRR in the West
SS Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently went on Seth Meyer’s late-night show to talk about the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer film RRR. He opened up about the positive response that the film has received in the West and his excitement for what is yet to come.
Rajamouli opened up about the attention the film has received in the West. He said, “I essentially make films for Indians, in India and across the globe. So, when we started getting appreciation from the West, our initial thought was – these guys must be the friends of the Indians who went to watch the film."
“Then, as it started increasing, then celebrities, story writers, film directors, so many people started tweeting about it, talking about the film on social media. They started championing for the film by word of mouth, we thought okay this is growing much more. Then it released on Netflix and it was on the top 10 for 15 consecutive weeks,” he added.
The director also said that he was more than excited, stating, "We are on top of the world." He also spoke about how the title came to be. RRR is short for Rise Roar Revolt.
Rajamouli's film also won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. A song from the film, 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted for the Oscars and the film has also bagged several nominations for The Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
