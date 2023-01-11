'Started Dancing': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to RRR's Historic Win at Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Pathaan, took to Twitter to congratulate team RRR for their big win at the 80th Golden Globes.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic action drama film RRR created history by winning the award for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globes. 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to receive the prestigious award.