'RRR' Bags Golden Globe Nominations; Who Votes for the Awards? | What We Know

The nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on 10 January, were announced on Monday, 12 December. The Golden Globes have been awarded to films and television shows since 1943 and 1961 respectively.

Who votes? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). In 2022, the HFPA announced the inclusion of 103 new international non-member voters.

To note: The Indian film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards under two categories.

It has been nominated for 'Best Non-English Language' and for 'Best Original Song' for the track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Here’s some information on how these nominations happen every year: