Telangana Election Results LIVE: Cong Stakes Claim on Govt as CM KCR Resigns

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate was recorded at 5.2 percent as of March 2023, which is lower than the national average of 7.8 percent.

Telangana’s unemployment rate is also lesser than that of its parent state Andhra Pradesh, which has 7.5 percent jobless youth in state, according to CMIE data.

