Telangana Election Results LIVE: Cong Stakes Claim on Govt as CM KCR Resigns

Latest news and live updates on Telangana assembly election 2023 results
Exit polls for the Telangana Assembly (which went to polls on Thursday, 30 November) have largely given a massive edge to the Congress party, pushing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a position of disadvantage. Here are the predictions:
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate was recorded at 5.2 percent as of March 2023, which is lower than the national average of 7.8 percent.
Telangana’s unemployment rate is also lesser than that of its parent state Andhra Pradesh, which has 7.5 percent jobless youth in state, according to CMIE data.
With the BRS, Congress and BJP trying to woo the youth voters in Telangana, was unemployment a key vote issue? Find out here.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday, 3 December for all the 119 Assembly seats across Telangana.
Counting of votes for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will begin at 8 am on Sunday, 3 December. Here are the four main parties contesting in the elections:
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
Congress
BJP
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
Here are the big questions: Will KCR fight the anti-incumbency wave and script history to return to power for a third consecutive term, or will it cede ground to a rejuvenated Congress? Can Owaisi's AIMIM play a spoilsport?
The total number of eligible voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, out of which 5,32,990 are first-time voters. The fate of 2,290 contestants will be decided as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Sunday, 3 December.
In 2018, K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged as the winner of the Telangana elections with 88 seats. KCR had then become the chief minister of the state for the second consecutive term.
While the Congress party had won 19 seats, the BJP secured only one seat.
"Get ready to celebrate guys," said Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao, ahead of the counting of votes for the 119-seat Assembly.
In a tweet, KTR said, "Hattrick Loading 3.0."
If the BRS wins, it will script history by securing a third consecutive term in Telngana.
The counting of votes for the high-stakes battle in Telangana has begun. The fate of nearly 2,290 candidates contesting in 119-seat Assembly will be decided.
The counting of votes polled for the 119-member Telangana Assembly began on Sunday, 3 December with early trends showing the Congress leading in the state.
According to early trends emerging in Telangana, the Congress is taking a big lead, while the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS is trailing.
As counting of votes for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly began on Sunday, 3 December, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are facing a strong challenge from a 'resurgent' Congress.
Early trends show the Congress taking a big lead ahead of the BRS in Telangana.
Here are 10 key constituencies to watch out for:
Gajewel (KCR vs Eatala Rajender)
Kamareddy (KCR vs A Revanth Reddy)
Sircilla (KT Rama Rao vs KK Mahender Reddy)
Siddipet (T Harish Rao vs Poojala Harikrishna)
Kodangal (A Revanth Reddy vs Narender Reddy)
Goshamahal (T Raja Singh vs Nand Kishor Bilal Vyas)
Nampally (Mohammed Majid Hussain vs Feroz Khan)
Jubilee Hills (Mohammad Azharuddin vs Maganti Gopinath vs Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin)
Chandrayangutta (Akbaruddin Owaisi vs B Nagesh (Naresh)
Karimnagar (Sanjay Kumar vs Gangula Kamalakar)
As the counting of votes in Telangana are underway, Telangana AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakare told news agency ANI, "...We will get over 70 seats in the state. Exit polls also show the same."
With the counting of votes underway in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha told news agency ANI that the party was "confident" of its victory in the state.
"We are very confident that we will win again with the blessings of the people of Telangana," she told ANI.
The Congress has taken a big lead in Telangana, early trends show. K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS is trailing behind the Congress.
Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal constituency, according to early trends.
According to early trends, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel.
This constituency located in Siddipet district is KCR's home turf, where he has won from in both 2014 and 2018 with massive victory margins of nearly 20,000 and 50,000 votes, respectively.
KCR, who has never lost an election since 1985, is facing his friend-turned-foe Eatala Rajender in Gajwel.
As of 9:15 am, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading in Chandrayangutaa constituency.
Chandrayangutaa is witnessing a fight between AIMIM's Owaisi, Congress's Nagesh (Naresh), BRS's Muppi Seetharam Reddy and BJP's Kowdi Mahender.
As per early trends, BJP's Eatala Rajender is leading in Huzurabad. He is the sitting MLA of the constituency.
Rajender is also contesting against his friend-turned-foe and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel, where he is trailing.
Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MP K Laxman said in Telangana, "people were wanting a change."
"Corruption by BRS, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics were the three main issues that affected people... In the initial count, Congress is leading in many places. But I believe that the BJP will play an important role," he said.
BRS Minister KT Rama Rao is currently leading from the Sircilla constituency in Telangana, according to trends.
The textile hub of Telangana, Sircilla has been a KT Rama Rao (KTR) stronghold since 2009. He won the 2009 united Andhra Pradesh elections by a wafer-thin margin of 171 votes, but cut to 2018, his victory margin was over 1 lakh votes.
This time, KTR is facing Congress' KK Mahender Reddy and BJP' Rani Rudrama Reddy. You can read The Quint's interview with KTR here.
After early leads showed the Congress crossing the halfway mark in Telangana, the party called it a "Congress Tsunami" in the state.
As per trends at 10:10 am, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy is currently leading in the Kamareddy constituency.
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is fighting Revanth Reddy, is trailing in Kamareddy. Kamareddy, the district, was carved from Nizamabad in the north of Telangana.
As the Congress is leading in Telangana, party leader Renuka Chowdhury told news agency ANI, "We have no doubt on any of our MLAs; we trust them and they trust us. But that is how our process is. After elections, discussions have to be held with MLAs, we need to elect the CM and a report has to be prepared. So, they will come..."
As early trends showed the Congress ahead of the BRS in Telangana, celebrations are underway at the state party headquarters in Hyderabad.
Party supporters are cheering “Bye bye KCR”, news agency ANI reported.
"We were expecting victory, we were very confident of winning, but now it looks like a wave," Telangana Congress Vice President Kiran Kumar Chalama told news agency PTI as the trends show that the Congress is surging ahead of the BRS in the state.
As of 10:45 am, trends show that former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is trailing from Jubilee Hills.
In Jubilee Hills, which falls under the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, the Congress has fielded former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, the BRS has chosen sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath, and the AIMIM (which had contested this seat unsuccessfully in 2014) has fielded Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin.
According to the trends, BJP candidate T Raja Singh is currently leading
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP won just a single seat – Goshamahal. Repeat hate speech offender T Raja Singh has had tight grip over the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for two terms after he won it from three-time MLA Mukesh Goud in 2014.
Goshamahal, which was called the Maharajgunj Assembly constituency in united Andhra Pradesh, has a Hindu majority though it falls under the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency – an AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi bastion.
As the counting of votes for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly is underway, the state Congress, in a tweet said, "we are winning Telangana."
According to the trends, the Congress is surging ahead in over 65 seats, with the incumbent BRS trailing as a distant second.
Just as several buses were stationed outside Hyderabad's Taj Krishna, Telangana Congress vice-president Kiran Kumar Chamala told news agency ANI, "You all know KCR style of functioning, poaching is his main agenda. So we have taken some measurements, but after seeing the result today, the trends and everything. Such activity is not needed because at least we will have 80 plus seats...Everything is fine. We are very happy today..."
Celebrations broke out in the headquarters of the Telangana Congress in Hyderabad as the party is surging ahead of the incumbent BRS.
Watch here:
Even as counting of the 119-seat in Telangana Assembly is underway, trends show that the Congress is surging ahead of KCR's BRS.
Congress: 57
BRS: 37
BJP: 9
AIMIM: 1
CPI: 1
Source: Election Commission of India data as of 11:30 am
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting in two seats this time-- Gajwel and Kamareddy.
In Gajwel, KCR is leading. KCR, who has never lost an election since 1985, is facing his friend-turned-foe Eatala Rajender in the constituency.
In Kamareddy, KCR, who is fighting against Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, is trailing.
As the Congress leads in over 66 seats, crossing the halfway mark in Telangana, celebrators have begun outside the party headquarters in Hyderabad.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the Congress is leading in 66 seats, while the BRS is leading in 38 seats.
As per the latest trends, AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfiqar Ali is leading in Hyderabad's Charminar constituency.
The Charminar constituency is witnessing a fight between Mir Zulfiqar Ali of the AIMIM, Mohammed Mujeebullah Shareef of the Congress, Mohammed Salauddin Lodhi of the BRS and Megha Rani Agarwal of the BJP.
After nine rounds of counting, Congress' Makkan Singh Raj Thakur is currently leading in Ramagundam by a margin of over 29,500 votes.
Ramagundam constituency is witnessing a fight between Makkan Singh Raj Thakur of the Congress, Korukanti Chander Patel of the BRS and Kandula Sandya Rani of the BJP.
Source: Election Commission of India data
With the Congress has consolidated its lead in Telangana, state party president A Revanth Reddy conducted a roadshow in Hyderabad.
Revanth Reddy is contesting from two constituencies-- Kamareddy and Kodangal. As of 12:50 pm, the Congress leader is leading in both the constituencies.
With the Congress maintaining its lead in Telangana, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar told news agency ANI, "The people of Telangana have decided that there must be change, there must be change for progress, and development."
Shivakumar said that the party will take a decision on the chief minister face from the Congress. "He (Revanth Reddy) is the PCC president. He is the team leader. Our party will take the decision (on the CM's face). The election was fought on collective leadership," the Congress leader said.
Telangana is witnessing a Congress comeback like no other, pushing K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a bitter second place. The Congress is leading 60-70 seats as per the latest trends, whereas the BRS is leading in 35-40 seats.
As the grand old party heads towards a massive victory in Telangana, the million-dollar question on everyone's mind is: who will be the next chief minister? Read Meenaksy Sasikumar's report
At 1:15 pm, the Congress is leading at 65 seats in the 119-seat Telangana Assembly. The BRS, meanwhile, is at a distant second, leading in about 40 seats, according to data published by the Election Commission of India.
With the Congress leading in over 60 seats in Telangana, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reached the party headquarters in Hyderabad.
State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, who held a roadshow, reached the party headquarters, news agency ANI reported.
After 22 rounds of voting, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate KP Vivekanand won his seat from the Quthbullapur constituency, according to Election Commission (EC) data. Vivekanand won by a margin of 85,576 votes.
The Quthbullapur constituency witnessed a fight between Kolan Hanmanth Reddy of the Congress, K. P. Vivekanand of the BRS and Kuna Srisailam Goud of the BJP.
Congress candidate Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota won his seat from Jukkal constituency, which falls under Kamareddy district, according to EC data.
Thota, who fought against BRS's Hanmant Shinde and BJP's Aruna Thara T, won by a margin of 1,152 votes.
Congress candidate Mynampally Rohith won his seat from Medka constituency, according to EC data.
Rohith, who fought against BRS's Padma Devender Reddy and BJP's Vijay Kumar Panja, won by a margin of 10,157 votes.
At 3:15 PM, the Congress is leading in 62 seats in the 119-seat Telangana Assembly. The BRS, meanwhile, is at a distant second, leading in 39 seats, according to data published by the Election Commission of India. BJP, on the other hand is leading in 8 seats.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president and state Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao, took to Twitter to congratulate the Congress as the party heads towards a massive victory in Telangana. He also thanked the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms in the state.
Congress candidate Gaddam Vivekanand won his seat from Chennur constituency, according to EC data.
Vivekanand, who fought against BRS's Balka Suman, and BJP's Durgam Ashok, won by a margin of 37515 votes.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) retains its seat in Balkonda, with Prashanth Reddy Vemula winning with a margin of 4533 votes.
Reddy was serving as the Minister of Roads, Buildings and Legislative Affairs & Housing Department of Telangana since 2019.
Indian National Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the people of Telangana for Congress' victory in the sate.
Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada has won his seat from Huzurnagar constituency by a margin of 44888 votes, according to EC data.
Reddy is a popular figure in the Nalgonda region, in the south of Telangana, and has served as Huzurnagar MLA from 2009 to 2019.
BJP's Paidi Rakesh Reddy beat out Congress' Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy, and BRS' Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy to win his seat in Armur.
Reddy won BJP its first seat in Telengana with a margin of 29669 votes.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Anil Jadhav has won his seat in Boath, Boath, which falls under Adilabad district.
Jadhav who fought against Congress' Aade Gajender, and BJP's Soyam Bapurao won margin of 22,800 votes.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Telangana for their support to the BJP, as Congress crosses the majority mark.
"Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people," he wrote.
Telangana is witnessing a Congress comeback with the party leading on 65 seats. BJP on the other hand, is far behind, leading in 9 seats.
After some back and forth, BRS candidate Padma Rao. T has won his seat from Secunderabad constituency with a large margin of 45,240 votes.
Rao defeated Congress' Adam Santosh Kumar, and BJP's Mekala Sarangapani to secure the comfortable victory.
AIMIM Candidate Mohammed Majid Hussain defeated Congress' Mohammed Feroz Khan, BRS' CH Anand Kumar Goud, and BJP's Jakati Laxmi Rahul Chandra to secure Nampally, as per reports.
This is the fourth consecutive loss for Congress' Mohammed Feroz Khan on this seat.
BRS candidate Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, and son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has retained his Sircilla seat with a margin of 29,687 votes.
In the Assembly elections of 2014, too, KT Rama Rao had won the Sircilla constituency.
"KTR has welcomed Congress. I too would like to thank BRS," said Telangana Congress chief, A Revanth Reddy.
"We always take the oposition seriously. The oposition's job is to give suggestions, and we shall run the assembly taking their suggestions into account," he added.
A Revanth Reddy, who has won his Kodangal seat in the elections and is taking on KCR in Kamareddy, joined the Congress only in 2017 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In an unexpected turn of events, BJP’s Katipally Venakata Ramana Reddy has emerged victorious in the Kamareddy assembly constituency, after defeating sitting Chief Minister, and member of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K Chandrashekar Rao.
K V Ramana Reddy defeated KC Rao, as well as Telangana Congress Head and incubent Cheif Minister Candidate, A Revanth Reddy to win with a margin of 6,741 votes.
Why did KCR decide to contest from Kamareddy along with his ‘home turf’ of Gajwel? Read more here.
Sitting Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party President K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has submitted his resignation to the state’s Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday, 3 December, said BRS' working President Rama Rao.
The announcement comes after KCR's defeat in Kamareddy constituency to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, and Congress' decisive lead in the state assembly elections.
Apart from Kamareddy, KCR is also contesting from Gajwal, where he is leading.
"I want to specifically thank people of Telangana. BJP will leave no stone unturned in working for them," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party's victory in 3 states in the ongoing assembly elections.
As of 7:30 PM, BJP has won 7 seats in Telangana, including the covetted Kamareddy constituency where BJP’s Katipally Venakata Ramana Reddy defeated sitting CM and BRS cheif, KC Rao, and Telangana Congress Head A Revanth Reddy.
"Be it in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the incumbent party was thrown out of power because it was against the youth and had scams in its tenure," he added.
After Congress's victory in the state, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy thanked the people of Telangana for 'an excellent verdict', and said the success was dedicated to Srikanthachari, who was martyred on 3 December 2018, demanding the bifurcation of Telangana state.
Speaking of the victory, he said, "Congress achieved the victory with the cooperation of all the senior leaders," adding, "we hope that the BRS will assist in the formation of the new government."
Telangana Congress Chief, A Revanth Reddy has said that the Pragati Bhavan (principal workplace of the Chief Minister of Telangana) will be renamed as Dr Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.
He also added that the gates of the Secretariat will always be open to the general public.
BRS candidateThanneeru Harish Rao won his seat from
Siddipet constituency, according to EC data.
Rao, who fought against Congress' Pujala Hari Krishna BJP's Dudi Srikanth Reddy, and won with a margin of 82,308 votes.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Akbaruddin Owaisi, has won his seat from Chandrayangutta constituency with a large margin of 81,660 votes, according to EC data.
This is the second consequtive time Owaisi has won on this seat.
Apart from the constituencies where AIMIM is contesting, Owaisi has also beeing campaigning for BRS in a number of seats. Read The Quint's Aditya Menon's Analysis here.
Former Chief Minister and BRS party President, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has won his seat in Gajwel with a margin of 45,031 votes.
Gajwel Assembly constituency falls in the Siddipet district, which shares a border with Kamareddy. This is the third consecutive time that KCR has contested and won from Gajwel in the Assembly elections.
Telangana Governor accepts sitting Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao's (KCR) resignation. However, the Governer has requested him to continue in office till the new government is formed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured 8 seats as counting for the State Assembly Elections comes to a close. The party has also doubled it's vote share from 7 percent in 2018 to 13.88 percent in the present assembly polls.
How did BJP perform in Telangana elections? Read our report here.
In a massive setback to K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress has secured a clear victory in Telangana after winning 64 seats.
And the man who is largely being credited for the win – who is taking out road shows celebrating the party's comeback in the state – is someone who was nowhere near the Congress until six years ago. Who is A Revanth Reddy? Read The Quint's full analysis here.
Telangana is witnessing a Congress comeback like no other, pushing K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a bitter second place. The Congress has secured 64 seats as per ECI data, whereas the BRS has won 39 seats.
As the grand old party celebrates its massive victory in Telangana, the million-dollar question on everyone's mind is: who will be the next chief minister? Read The Quint's analysis here.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate the Congress on its sweeping victory in Telangana.
"The performance of the Indian National Congress in Telangana is a silver lining not just for the party, but also for the people of the state," he wrote, adding, "Telangana became the 29th state of the Indian Union entirely because of the Indian National Congress, but the objectives that led to its creation have got lost these last (and lost) nine years. A Congress govt, that will very soon be in place, will give the state a new direction."
BRS Candidate Maganti Gopinath defeated Congress' Mohammad Azharuddin to win Jubilee Hills, according to ECI data.
It was a close fight with former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mohammad Azharuddin, who was initially leading, and was expected to win in Jubilee Hills. However Gopinath ultimately emerged victorious with a margin of 16,337 votes.
As the final results for the Telangana Assembly election results are declared, here is what the final tally looks like (according to ECI data).
Indian National Congress (INC) - 64
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) - 39
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 8
Others - 8
Telangana Congress President, A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC Incharge, Manikrao Thakare met the Governor to claim the formation of the Government with Congress' 65 victorious MLAs.
Congress has called a meeting of the newly elected MLAs at 9:30 AM, on 4 December.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: As counting of votes for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly concluded on Sunday, 3 December, the Congress has consolidated its victory by securing 64 seats.
K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power since 2014, conceded defeat after winning 39 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, managed to secure 8 seats.
While KCR won Gajwel, he lost Kamareddy constituency to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy.
Watch this space as The Quint brings to you LIVE coverage of the election results. Also, follow LIVE updates of election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao won from Gajwel and lost from Kamareddy.
Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM wins seven seats.
KCR submitted his resignation as CM after Congress' victory.
BJP Candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated BRS and Congress to win Kamareddy.
AIMIM President, Akbaruddin Owaisi, won from Chandrayangutta.
Congress leaders Revanth Reddy is one of the frontrunners to be the next CM of the state.
