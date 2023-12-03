Telangana Election Results: As Congress Leads, Who May Be Next Chief Minister?

Telangana is witnessing a Congress comeback like no other, pushing K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a bitter second place. The Congress is leading 60-70 seats as per the latest trends, whereas the BRS is leading in 35-40 seats.

As the grand old party heads towards a massive victory in Telangana, the million-dollar question on everyone's mind is: who will be the next chief minister?

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy – who has been the face of the campaign – said after the exit polls that the high command would decide who the CM is, though he didn't rule out being in the race for the same. "All our MLAs deserve to be the CM, it is up to the high command," he said.

But would Revanth get the top post? Here's a look at all the CM probables.