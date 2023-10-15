Telangana Polls: Why Is KCR Contesting From Both Gajwel & Kamareddy This Time?

As the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – which released its candidate list well ahead of rivals Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Telangana Assembly elections – kickstarts its campaigning in the state, many in political circles are perplexed by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's choice to contest from two constituencies this time.

KCR is set to file his nominations on 9 November from not just Gajwel Assembly constituency – the 'home turf' that he is currently representing – but also the Kamareddy segment, a statement from the party said earlier this week.

The Kamareddy Assembly constituency falls under the newly formed district of the same name. After filing the nomination papers, KCR is set to address a public meeting in segment, the BRS statement said.