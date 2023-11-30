Telangana Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress Projected to Win, BRS Trails

Telangana's final round of Assembly elections will end today, November 30 and the exit poll results will be made public. The exit poll results for five states-- Telangana, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-- will be released after 6:30 PM through various media outlets via their social media platforms and YouTube channels.

But what are exit polls?

An exit poll is a tool that is useful to predict the results. It includes the expression of voters' sentiments through exit polls or surveys that further help forecast the outcome of the vote or the final result.

For the exit polls, data from voters in different areas and constituencies are collected outside of polling booths. It also includes surveys or opinion polls by different media houses prior to elections.

Opinion polls or surveys are conducted before the voting while exit polls or surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys are known as exit polls and they give an idea of the intentions of voters. The primary aim of the exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences based on which each of these organizations subsequently releases these exit polls.