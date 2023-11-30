Telangana Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress Projected to Win, BRS Trails

Telangana Elections Exit Poll Results 2023 Latest News and Updates: All eyes are on the high-stakes battle between K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS, a 'resurgent' Congress, a struggling BJP and AIMIM.
Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: As voting for the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana concluded on Thursday, 30 November, several exit polls have largely given a massive edge to the Congress party, pushing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a position of disadvantage.
According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Telangana are as following:
According to exit poll projections by CVoter, the Congress is set to get 49-65 seats, BRS 38-54 seats, BJP 5-13 seats, and others (AIMIM) 5-9 seats.
The Republic TV's P-Marq and Matrize survey has predicted 58-68 seats for the Congress, 46-56 seats for the BRS, 4-9 seats for the BJP, and 5-7 seats for the AIMIM.
News24's Today's Chanakya, however, has given a clear mandate to the Congress with 71 seats. The BRS is predicted to get 33 seats, BJP 7 seats, and others (AIMIM) 8 seats.
CNN's Jan Ki Baat gave the Congress a lead over the BRS with 48-64 seats. The BRS is predicted to get 40-55 seats, BJP 7-13 seats, and AIMIM 4-7 seats.
Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, The Quint caught up with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on his campaign trail.
He talks about the Congress' 'Minority Declaration' in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) manifesto, his friendship with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and more. Watch what he had to say!
Acknowledging that the anti-incumbency against the ruling party in Telangana could dent their winning margin in key constituencies, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS’) working president and state Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao, stated that the party is attempting to appease the disgruntled voters who are vocal about being unequal recipients of welfare schemes.
Watch his interview here:
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate was recorded at 5.2 percent as of March 2023, which is lower than the national average of 7.8 percent.
Telangana’s unemployment rate is also lesser than that of its parent state Andhra Pradesh, which has 7.5 percent jobless youth in state, according to CMIE data.
With the BRS, Congress and BJP trying to woo the youth voters in Telangana, was unemployment a key vote issue? Find out here.
The voting for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly is likely to conclude at 5 PM on Thursday, 30 November. As of 3 PM, a voter turnout of nearly 51.9 percent was recorded, data released by the Election Commission showed.
Voting for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will conclude at 5 PM today. Here are the main four parties contesting in the elections:
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
Congress
BJP
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
Here are the big questions: Will KCR fight the anti-incumbency wave and script history to return to power for a third consecutive term, or will it cede ground to a rejuvenated Congress? Can Owaisi's AIMIM play a spoilsport?
The total number of eligible voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, out of which 5,32,990 are first-time voters. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections.
Telangana's final round of Assembly elections will end today, November 30 and the exit poll results will be made public. The exit poll results for five states-- Telangana, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-- will be released after 6:30 PM through various media outlets via their social media platforms and YouTube channels.
But what are exit polls?
An exit poll is a tool that is useful to predict the results. It includes the expression of voters' sentiments through exit polls or surveys that further help forecast the outcome of the vote or the final result.
For the exit polls, data from voters in different areas and constituencies are collected outside of polling booths. It also includes surveys or opinion polls by different media houses prior to elections.
Opinion polls or surveys are conducted before the voting while exit polls or surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys are known as exit polls and they give an idea of the intentions of voters. The primary aim of the exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences based on which each of these organizations subsequently releases these exit polls.
In 2018, K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged as the winner of the Telangana elections with 88 seats. KCR had then become the chief minister of the state for the second consecutive term.
While the Congress party had won 19 seats, the BJP secured only one seat.
As voting for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly concluded on 30 November, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are facing a strong challenge from a 'resurgent' Congress.
While welfare schemes are going to be a key point for the incumbent BRS government, a 'resurgent' Congress, buoyed by its success in Karnataka, is trying to pitch for maarpu (change) in the state.
Here are 10 key constituencies to watch out for:
Gajewel (KCR vs Eatala Rajender)
Kamareddy (KCR vs A Revanth Reddy)
Sircilla (KT Rama Rao vs KK Mahender Reddy)
Siddipet (T Harish Rao vs Poojala Harikrishna)
Kodangal (A Revanth Reddy vs Narender Reddy)
Goshamahal (T Raja Singh vs Nand Kishor Bilal Vyas)
Nampally (Mohammed Majid Hussain vs Feroz Khan)
Jubilee Hills (Mohammad Azharuddin vs Maganti Gopinath vs Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin)
Chandrayangutta (Akbaruddin Owaisi vs B Nagesh (Naresh)
Karimnagar (Sanjay Kumar vs Gangula Kamalakar)
In 2018, the BJP won only one seat in Telangana-- Goshamahal constituency.
The Goshamahal Assembly constituency, located in Hyderabad's Old City, is known for many things – its idol makers, artists, and kitemakers. But what it is most known for is its MLA, T Raja Singh, notorious for spreading Islamophobia and making hate speeches. R
Singh has been in power in Goshamahal for 10 years now – and is contesting on a BJP ticket for a third time. Will he retain his seat this time too?
Read the ground report by our correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar here
What does Gajwel have that the rest of the state of Telangana doesn't?
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is its elected member of the state Assembly – and this constituency neither makes light of this privilege nor makes any attempt to play it down.
More than a furlong before the municipality board announces the limits of this town, glistening roads – smooth as marble – welcome us to this VIP constituency. The arterial roads are four-laned; the median has tall shrubs whose branches are evenly trimmed and trunks colour-coordinated. How important is the Gajwel constituency? Read our report here.
The voting for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly concluded on Thursday, 30 November.
According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 63.94 percent was recorded as of 5 PM today.
This is lower than the average voter turnout of 73.7 percent recorded in 2018. In 2014, Telangana recorded a 69 percent turnout.
Note: The Election Commission is yet to release the final voter turnout data.
"During the Telangana statehood movement, I had walked for 30 days alongside students from major universities for 600 km – from Hyderabad to Warangal – in the scorching summer heat. What was the point of it all when education and unemployment continue to be burning issues even today," asks Dr S Harinath, a researcher at the Centre for Economics and Social Studies (CESS) in Hyderabad.
It was the tireless struggle of countless students, activists, government employees, and political leaders that eventually culminated in the formation of a separate Telangana state on 2 June 2014.
Ahead of the exit polls predictions for Telangana, state minister and BRS leader KT Rao told news agency ANI, "This is an illogical exit poll. People are still voting... It is ridiculous of the Election Commission of India also basically to allow for exit polls at 5:30 when people are queuing up to vote till 9pm. I think it's very ludicrous... I've come here because I wanted to tell my party cadre that don't believe this nonsense..."
In its exit poll projections, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize gave the Congress an edge in Telangana.
Here's the seat share projection:
BRS+: 46-56
Congress+: 58-68
BJP: 4-9
AIMIM: 5-7
Others: 0-1
In its exit poll projections, CNN's Jan Ki Baat gave the Congress a clear lead over KCR's BRS in Telangana.
Congress: 48-64
BRS: 40-55
BJP: 7-13
AIMIM: 4-7
According to the exit poll predictions by News24's Today's Chankaya, K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS party is trailing behind the Congress.
Here's the seat share projections:
Congress+: 71
BRS: 33
BJP+: 7
Others: 8
The Congress is likely to receive a vote share of 41% in the Telangana elections, according to the exit polls projections of News24's Today's Chankaya.
Here are the vote share projections:
Congress: 41%
BRS: 35%
BJP: 14%
Others: 10%
Nearly 36 percent of voters in Telangana cast their votes based on the political party and candidates contesting, a exit poll projection by News24's Today's Chankaya showed.
What influences Telangana voters?
Political Party & Candidate: 36%
Development: 15%
Corruption: 34%
Local Issues: 8%
Any other: 3%
An exit poll projection by Republic TV's P-Marq and Matrize showed that the Congress is likely to receive a vote share of 43.3%.
Here are the vote share projections:
Congress: 43.3%
BRS: 41.6%
BJP: 10.8%
AIMIM: 2.4%
Other: 1.9%
Soon after exit polls predicted a lead for the Congress over BRS in Telangana, state minister KT Rama Rao said that the party was confident of returning to power on 3 December.
"We have proved the exit polls wrong in the past too.. we will do it again. BRS will return to power on December 3 with 70+ seats," Rao told mediapersons.
In its exit poll projections, C-Voter gave the Congress a clear lead over KCR's BRS in Telangana.
Here are the seat share projections:
Congress+: 57
BRS: 46
BJP+: 9
Others: 7
And the range of the seat projections predicted by C-Vote are as follows:
CONG: 49-65
BRS: 38-54
BJP: 5-13
Other: 5-9
The Congress is likely to receive a vote share of 40.7% in the Telangana elections, the exit polls projections of C-Voter predict.
Here are the vote share projections:
Congress: 40.7%
BRS: 38.8%
BJP: 16%
Others: 4.5%
The Congress is likely to get a clear majority in Telangana, according to the exit polls projection by C-Voter.
Here are the seat projection (range):
Congress: 49-65
BRS: 38-54
BJP: 5-13
Other: 5-9
Several exit polls for the Telangana Assembly (which went to polls on Thursday, 30 November) have largely given a massive edge to the Congress party, pushing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a position of disadvantage.
Why the predicted edge for Congress? If there's a hung assembly, who benefits? The Quint's Meenakshy Sasikumar analyses the exit poll results for you.
