'Raja Singh Humara Aadmi Hai': Goshamahal High on Sentiment, Low on Development

The Goshamahal Assembly constituency, located in Hyderabad's Old City, is known for many things – its idol makers, artists, and kitemakers. But what it is most known for is its MLA, T Raja Singh, notorious for spreading Islamophobia and making hate speeches.

"This election is life and death for me. I am not afraid to die nor am I afraid to kill. Think before you become a traitor. My enmity might cost you," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had said earlier this month during a rally in the constituency, after which he was booked for hate speech by the Manghalhat Police in Hyderabad.