A Decade of Telangana: Statehood Activists Say Their Dream Is Far From Realised

"During the Telangana statehood movement, I had walked for 30 days alongside students from major universities for 600 km – from Hyderabad to Warangal – in the scorching summer heat. What was the point of it all when education and unemployment continue to be burning issues even today," asks Dr S Harinath, a researcher at the Centre for Economics and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad.

It was the tireless struggle of countless students, activists, government employees, and political leaders that eventually culminated in the formation of a separate Telangana state on 2 June 2014.

"Neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu – the idea of a separate Telangana stemmed from demands of water, funds, and jobs. We wanted better education, and most importantly, self-respect," Dr Harinath, who joined the statehood movement in 2001 and founded the Telangana Students' Association in 2006, tells The Quint.