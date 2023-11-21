'A Third Political Player Important': Asaduddin Owaisi on Congress, BJP, and BRS

The Congress has accused the AIMIM of fielding a candidate from Jubilee Hills – where it has fielded veteran cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin – just to split votes and help the BRS candidate and sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath. How do you respond to these allegations?

Why didn't they [the Congress] field Azharuddin from Goshamahal? Who's stopping them? I have two corporators in Jubilee Hills. In 2014, we had contested there, but not in 2018. Why did Rahul Gandhi contest from Wayanad? He could have just contested from Amethi. These are decisions which are made by a political party. The Congress party cannot make a decision for my party. We will make a decision that is good for our party, strengthen our party, and is based on the feedback from that particular Assembly constituency.

Azharuddin is a completely unsuccessful politician. The man who won the prestigious seat of Moradabad was not fielded by his own party again in 2014. He was given a seat in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur. The man didn't even visit there once after losing the elections. The people of Moradabad didn't like him because he didn't do anything for them.

And Azharuddin as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association destroyed it. We're now in the plate division, thanks to his misdeeds and misgovernance.