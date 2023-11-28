Exit Poll Results 2023 of Assembly Elections: Date, Time & Where To Watch Live?

Exit Poll Results 2023 MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram: The last assembly elections 2023 have concluded and now all eyes will be on the results that will be declared on 03 December. Prior to the election results, people will be eager to know the exit poll results of all five states of India including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Exit polls are voter surveys that are carried out by news organisations and other agencies to get information about how votes were cast in a specific election. Exit polls provide a detailed information about the voting patterns and thereby help in forecasting the winners. Although, the exit poll results are not completely reliable, they provide a rough estimation about many aspects of elections.