Exit Poll Results 2023 of Assembly Elections: Date, Time & Where To Watch Live?

Exit Poll Results 2023 MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram: The last assembly elections 2023 have concluded and now all eyes will be on the results that will be declared on 03 December. Prior to the election results, people will be eager to know the exit poll results of all five states of India including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
Exit polls are voter surveys that are carried out by news organisations and other agencies to get information about how votes were cast in a specific election. Exit polls provide a detailed information about the voting patterns and thereby help in forecasting the winners. Although, the exit poll results are not completely reliable, they provide a rough estimation about many aspects of elections.
The exit polls results 2023 of the recently held last assembly elections will be extremely crucial as they will impact the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. A single phase voting was held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November, while as in Chhattisgarh, the voting was held in two phases.
Exit Poll Results 2023 Assembly Elections: Date and Time
The exit poll results of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be held on Thursday, 30 November 2023 after 5 pm.
When and Where To Watch the Exit Poll Results 2023 of Assembly Elections?
The exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on 30 November. People can witness the live streaming of exit polls on different news channels, including YouTube and other social media platforms.
When Will the Last Assembly Election Results 2023 Be Announced?
The last assembly election results 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on Sunday, 3 December 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)