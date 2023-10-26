Telangana Assembly Polls: Why Are Raja Singh & Goshamahal So Important for BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), earlier this week, revealed its 'Hindutva trump card' in the first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections – and his name is T Raja Singh.

The sitting MLA of the Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad for two consecutive terms, Raja Singh was suspended by the party last year for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a video targeting comedian Munawar Faruqui.

On Sunday, 22 October, the BJP revoked his year-long suspension, stating: "Upon suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party had issued a show cause notice to you ... Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith."