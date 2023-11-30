Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: '57 Seats To Become 75,' Says Baghel

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results Live: As exit poll predictions poured in for Assembly elections in all five states who voted in November, the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second.

According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Chhattisgarh are as following: