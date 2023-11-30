Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chhattisgarh election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: '57 Seats To Become 75,' Says Baghel

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: '57 Seats To Become 75,' Says Baghel

Catch all LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections here.
The Quint
Chhattisgarh Election
Updated:

Chhattisgarh Elections Exit Poll Results 2023. Latest News and Updates.

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results Live: As exit poll predictions poured in for Assembly elections in all five states who voted in November, the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second.

According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Chhattisgarh are as following:

Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

  • According to India Today's Axis MyIndia, 43 percent males and 41 percent females voted for Congress in Chhattisgarh.

  • On the other hand, 39 percent males and 43 percent females voted for the BJP.

  • CVoter has predicted a 43.4 percent vote share for Congress in Chhattisgarh.

  • Republic's P-Marq and Matrize are giving an edge to Congress in the seat share with 44-52 seats, predicting 34-42 seats for the BJP.

  • News24's Today's Chanakya has predicted that Congress could win 57 (±8) seats.

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2: Why These 5 Seats Will Be Closely Watched

Experts opine that the BJP regained a part of its lost strength in Chhattisgarh with its communal rhetoric. In this piece on The Quint, we look at the top five seats which will be closely watched as exit polls predictions continue to roll in.

Ambikapur, Kota, Raigarh, Saja, and Patan are amongst the most important seats in the state.

"The BJP focused on the religious conversion issue, as well as fueling debates and discussions to counter the Congress’ hyper-regionalism – 'Chhattisgarhiyavad' – with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at its helm," Read The Quint's piece for more.

Centre's Ban, Allegations Against Bhupesh Baghel: What's the Mahadev App Row?

The Mahadev betting app is among 22 softwares and websites banned by the Centre on Sunday, 5 November, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into their legality.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's alleged involvement in the Mahadev app case has become a talking point in these polls.

"The alleged informant, Shubham Soni – who is a key accused in the Mahadev app case – purportedly made a video from Dubai in which he levelled allegations against Baghel, which include money laundering and the use of illegal funds to finance his election campaign." Read The Quint's piece here.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The Big Numbers

  • There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 34 for Schedules Tribes (ST).

  • The winning party needs at least 46 seats to form a majority government in the state.

  • Chhattisgarh's total number of voters is 2,03,60,580. These includes 1,01,20,380 males, 1,02,39,410 females, and 790 transgender persons.

  • The elections were held across 24,109 polling booths.

  • The tenure of the current government ends on 3 January 2024.

BJP Leader Killed By Maoists Days Before Polling

Days before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ratan Dubey, was murdered on Saturday, 4 November, allegedly by Maoists in Narayanpur district.

Read here.

26 Percent Candidates Have Criminal History

Ahead of the elections in the state, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch (CEW) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 223 candidates, who are contesting in the Assembly Elections Phase I.

Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of the 223 candidates analysed, 26 (12 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 16 (7 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Read more here.

What Do the Result of Past 4 Assembly Polls Say?

Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final party tally looked almost exactly similar to each other?

Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, after division from Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the first state Assembly elections were held in the state only in 2003.

Check out our interactive story here.

Exit Poll Results Expected Shortly

The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 3 December, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.

The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of CM Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls released before the elections.

CVoter's Predictions For South Chhattisgarh

CVoter's predictions for South Chhattisgarh's 12 seats are:

Congress: 3-7

BJP: 5-9

Others: 1

Chhattisgarh Phase 1's Projected Vote Share By Axis-MyIndia

India Today-Axis-MyIndia's vote share predictions for phase 1 seats are:

Congress: 43 percent

BJP: 42 percent

BSP+: 1 percent

Others: 14 percent

Axis-MyIndia Gives Edge To BJP For Phase 1 Seat Share

India Today-Axis-MyIndia's projected seat share for phase 1 constituencies are:

Congress: 9

BJP: 10

BSP+: 0

Others: 1

Neck & Neck Fight Between BJP and Congress

India Today-Axis-MyIndia's predictions for Chhattisgarh are:

Congress: 40-50

BJP: 36-46

Others: 1-5

Axis MyIndia's Gender-Wise Vote Share Prediction

Congress: 43 percent males and 41 percent females

BJP: 39 percent males and 43 percent females

BSP+: 6 percent males and 6 percent females

Others: 12 percent males and 10 percent females

Axis-MyIndia Gives Edge To Congress in Chhattisgarh

India Today's Axis-MyIndia predicts a vote projection of:

Congress: 42 percent

BJP: 41 percent

Others: 17 percent

Bhupesh Baghel Preferred CM in Chhattisgarh

India Today's Axis-MyIndia poll says that Congress party's Bhupesh Baghel is the preferred chief minister for the state.

What Are P-Marq & Matrize Predicting?

For Chhattisgarh, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize are giving an edge to Congress in the seat share:

Congress: 44-52

BJP: 34-42

Others: 0-2

44.2% Vote Share Predicted For Chhattisgarh

Republic's P-Marq and Matrize is predicting:

Congress: 44.2 percent

BJP: 40.2 percent

Others: 15.6 percent

Today's Chanakya Projections For Seats

News24's Today's Chanakya has predicted:

Congress: 57 (±8)

BJP: 33 (±8)

Others: 0 (±3)

What Are CVoter's Predictions For Chhattisgarh?

For Chhattisgarh state assembly, CVoter is predicting that the parties will win:

Congress: 47 seats

BJP: 42 seats

Others: 1 seat

43.4% Vote Share For Congress, Says CVoter

Vote share projection:

Congress: 43.4 percent

BJP: 41.2 percent

Others: 15.4 percent

CVoter Gives Edge To Congress

Seat share projection by CVoter in Chhattisgarh:

Congress: 41-53

BJP: 36-48

Others: 0-4

Today's Chanakya Predicts 45% Vote Share

Vote projection for Chhattisgarh predicted by News24's Today's Chanakya:

Congress: 45 percent ± 3 percent

BJP: 40 percent ± 3 percent

Others: 15 percent ± 3 percent

CM To Be Decided By High Command: TS Singh Deo

As the exit poll results come in, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo told news agency ANI,

"It is a matter of satisfaction that projections are showing Congress ahead and I believe Congress will get around 60 seats...The decision on CM will be taken by the Congress high command. Whatever they decide, we will accept...''
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

'Wind Blowing in Congress' Direction': Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid told news agency PTI after exit poll results in Chhattisgarh, "What I believe with what we have seen on the ground and what exit polls are showing, the wind is blowing in Congress' direction now. I believe Congress will win in four states."

'BJP Will Win': Shahnawaz Hussain

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "We will win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with a majority. We have a strong presence in Telangana as well," reported PTI.

Who is Gaining The Most in Vote Shares?

According to CVoter, BJP is set to get a vote share of 41.2 percent in the state. This could mean that BJP's vote share would increase by the highest percentage among all the players.

In 2018, BJP won a vote share of 33 percent. Congress had won a vote share of 43.1 percent in the last state Assembly elections.

'We Have Worked A Lot': Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan

"We don't focus much on exit polls, we have worked a lot in the states. I am confident that we are forming government in Chhattisgarh once again, and we are also coming in MP, Telangana and Rajasthan," says Congress Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan, while speaking with PTI.

Can Bhupesh Baghel Become a National OBC Face for Congress?

In Chhattisgarh, caste politics hasn't quite taken root due to prevailing issues like Maoism, mining, tribal rights and corruption. However, CM Bhupesh Baghel has led a government that focusses a great deal on his own personality and background.

Can he emerge as an OBC poster-boy for the Congress? Read The Quint's piece.

'Will Remain Close To Target Of 75 Seats': Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told news agency ANI, "We had set a target of getting 75 seats and we will remain close to that figure..."

Congress Predicted To Take Edge Over BJP

'On December 3, BJP Will Come To Power': Chhattisgarh BJP Prez

Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao was quoted by ANI as saying, "Exit polls have a limited size. The sample size of the BJP is huge... I have been roaming in Chhattisgarh for the past 1.5 years. I have gone to each Vidhan Sabha and had conversations with people... On that basis, I can say that on December 3, the BJP will come to power..."

BJP Will Form a Government in Chhattisgarh: Former CM Raman Singh

While speaking to PTI on the exit polls, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "BJP will win on 52-55 seats and form a government in Chhattisgarh."

'People Want Change': BJP Leader Prem Prakash Pandey

BJP Leader Prem Prakash Pandey, talking about the exit polls, told news agency ANI, "Everyone can have their way with exit polls. The BJP will form the government. The reason for this is that people want change..."

'57 Will Flip To 75, Just Wait': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Incumbent Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took to X (formerly Twitter) after the exit polls to say that the numbers will flip from 57 to 75.

Published: 30 Nov 2023,04:34 PM IST

