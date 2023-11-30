Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: '57 Seats To Become 75,' Says Baghel

Chhattisgarh Elections Exit Poll Results 2023. Latest News and Updates.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results Live: As exit poll predictions poured in for Assembly elections in all five states who voted in November, the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second.
According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Chhattisgarh are as following:
Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.
According to India Today's Axis MyIndia, 43 percent males and 41 percent females voted for Congress in Chhattisgarh.
On the other hand, 39 percent males and 43 percent females voted for the BJP.
CVoter has predicted a 43.4 percent vote share for Congress in Chhattisgarh.
Republic's P-Marq and Matrize are giving an edge to Congress in the seat share with 44-52 seats, predicting 34-42 seats for the BJP.
News24's Today's Chanakya has predicted that Congress could win 57 (±8) seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Experts opine that the BJP regained a part of its lost strength in Chhattisgarh with its communal rhetoric. In this piece on The Quint, we look at the top five seats which will be closely watched as exit polls predictions continue to roll in.
Ambikapur, Kota, Raigarh, Saja, and Patan are amongst the most important seats in the state.
The Mahadev betting app is among 22 softwares and websites banned by the Centre on Sunday, 5 November, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into their legality.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's alleged involvement in the Mahadev app case has become a talking point in these polls.
There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 34 for Schedules Tribes (ST).
The winning party needs at least 46 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Chhattisgarh's total number of voters is 2,03,60,580. These includes 1,01,20,380 males, 1,02,39,410 females, and 790 transgender persons.
The elections were held across 24,109 polling booths.
The tenure of the current government ends on 3 January 2024.
Days before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ratan Dubey, was murdered on Saturday, 4 November, allegedly by Maoists in Narayanpur district.
Read here.
Ahead of the elections in the state, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch (CEW) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 223 candidates, who are contesting in the Assembly Elections Phase I.
Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of the 223 candidates analysed, 26 (12 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 16 (7 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Read more here.
Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final party tally looked almost exactly similar to each other?
Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, after division from Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the first state Assembly elections were held in the state only in 2003.
Check out our interactive story here.
The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 3 December, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.
The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of CM Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls released before the elections.
CVoter's predictions for South Chhattisgarh's 12 seats are:
Congress: 3-7
BJP: 5-9
Others: 1
India Today-Axis-MyIndia's vote share predictions for phase 1 seats are:
Congress: 43 percent
BJP: 42 percent
BSP+: 1 percent
Others: 14 percent
India Today-Axis-MyIndia's projected seat share for phase 1 constituencies are:
Congress: 9
BJP: 10
BSP+: 0
Others: 1
India Today-Axis-MyIndia's predictions for Chhattisgarh are:
Congress: 40-50
BJP: 36-46
Others: 1-5
Congress: 43 percent males and 41 percent females
BJP: 39 percent males and 43 percent females
BSP+: 6 percent males and 6 percent females
Others: 12 percent males and 10 percent females
India Today's Axis-MyIndia predicts a vote projection of:
Congress: 42 percent
BJP: 41 percent
Others: 17 percent
India Today's Axis-MyIndia poll says that Congress party's Bhupesh Baghel is the preferred chief minister for the state.
For Chhattisgarh, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize are giving an edge to Congress in the seat share:
Congress: 44-52
BJP: 34-42
Others: 0-2
Republic's P-Marq and Matrize is predicting:
Congress: 44.2 percent
BJP: 40.2 percent
Others: 15.6 percent
News24's Today's Chanakya has predicted:
Congress: 57 (±8)
BJP: 33 (±8)
Others: 0 (±3)
For Chhattisgarh state assembly, CVoter is predicting that the parties will win:
Congress: 47 seats
BJP: 42 seats
Others: 1 seat
Vote share projection:
Congress: 43.4 percent
BJP: 41.2 percent
Others: 15.4 percent
Seat share projection by CVoter in Chhattisgarh:
Congress: 41-53
BJP: 36-48
Others: 0-4
Vote projection for Chhattisgarh predicted by News24's Today's Chanakya:
Congress: 45 percent ± 3 percent
BJP: 40 percent ± 3 percent
Others: 15 percent ± 3 percent
As the exit poll results come in, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo told news agency ANI,
Congress leader Salman Khurshid told news agency PTI after exit poll results in Chhattisgarh, "What I believe with what we have seen on the ground and what exit polls are showing, the wind is blowing in Congress' direction now. I believe Congress will win in four states."
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "We will win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with a majority. We have a strong presence in Telangana as well," reported PTI.
According to CVoter, BJP is set to get a vote share of 41.2 percent in the state. This could mean that BJP's vote share would increase by the highest percentage among all the players.
In 2018, BJP won a vote share of 33 percent. Congress had won a vote share of 43.1 percent in the last state Assembly elections.
"We don't focus much on exit polls, we have worked a lot in the states. I am confident that we are forming government in Chhattisgarh once again, and we are also coming in MP, Telangana and Rajasthan," says Congress Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan, while speaking with PTI.
In Chhattisgarh, caste politics hasn't quite taken root due to prevailing issues like Maoism, mining, tribal rights and corruption. However, CM Bhupesh Baghel has led a government that focusses a great deal on his own personality and background.
Can he emerge as an OBC poster-boy for the Congress? Read The Quint's piece.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told news agency ANI, "We had set a target of getting 75 seats and we will remain close to that figure..."
Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao was quoted by ANI as saying, "Exit polls have a limited size. The sample size of the BJP is huge... I have been roaming in Chhattisgarh for the past 1.5 years. I have gone to each Vidhan Sabha and had conversations with people... On that basis, I can say that on December 3, the BJP will come to power..."
While speaking to PTI on the exit polls, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "BJP will win on 52-55 seats and form a government in Chhattisgarh."
BJP Leader Prem Prakash Pandey, talking about the exit polls, told news agency ANI, "Everyone can have their way with exit polls. The BJP will form the government. The reason for this is that people want change..."
Incumbent Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took to X (formerly Twitter) after the exit polls to say that the numbers will flip from 57 to 75.