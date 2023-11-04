Chhattisgarh Elections: BJP Leader Killed By Maoists Days Before Polling

Days before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ratan Dubey, was murdered on Saturday, 4 November, allegedly by Maoists in Narayanpur district.

According to Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm when Dubey, who was vice president of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit, was addressing an election rally in Kaushalnar village. He was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon by unknown men, said Sundarraj.