Bloomsbury Drops Delhi Riots Book: No, It Doesn’t Harm Free Speech

Does this mean that the authors can't put out their opinion? Of course not. But the packaging of such an opinion as fact, where veracity of said facts cannot be ascertained, is not something a responsible publisher should be doing, without the required scrutiny.

The fact-finding report can be released to the public, can be covered in the media, all of that, ensuring that freedom of speech is upheld.

Publishing this content as a book, despite all those red flags, is entirely open to criticism. Correcting a mistake that should never have been made is hardly an unreasonable response to such criticism.

Nobody is saying the book should have been banned by the government, nor has that happened. State censorship is not the demand here. But we have every right to criticise the decision-making of a private publishing house when they choose to put out such a book by such authors.

It would have been ideal if Bloomsbury India had realised the problem with this book before agreeing to publish it. Nonetheless, it has evidently dawned on them, following the news about who was attending the launch event, that there are problems with the book (or so they claimed in their statement about the withdrawal).

Should they have just gone ahead with the book and allowed people to give it negative reviews instead of pulling it? Why? Just in case those claiming this is an assault on free speech have forgotten, freedom of expression works for the publishers as well.