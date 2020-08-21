Bloomsbury Decried for Printing ‘Dehumanising’ Book on Delhi Riots
BJP worker Kapil Mishra is a guest of honor in the book launch.
Bloomsbury India is facing tremendous flak, as a book titled "Delhi Riots 2020 - The Untold Story" reportedly published by them is slated to be launched on 22 August.
Sharing a poster advertising the upcoming book launch, advocate Monika Arora, who has authored the book alongside two others, wrote:
“How Jehadi-Naxal lobby planned & executed ‘Delhi Riots-The Untold Story’. Book launch on 22 Aug at 4 pm...”
Further, Arora announced that BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been explicitly named in at least two complaints regarding the Northeast Delhi Riots of February, 2020, is a guest of honour at the event.
According to The Hindu's Suhasini Haider, Bloomsbury has put out a statement denying that the book launch was organised by them. However, Bloomsbury India has accepted the fact that they are publishing the book.
Twitter Reactions
The book is being criticised by many as a bid to "dehumanise a community".
