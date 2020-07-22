Why are AAP & BJP at War Over Lawyers for NE Delhi Riots Cases?

There are two ways in which this tussle can be resolved.

First, if either side pushes for the Delhi High Court to make a decision about the appointment of the Delhi Police/L-G’s choice of lawyers.

On Monday, Rahul Mehra informed the high court during the Ishrat Jahan case that the Delhi government had set aside the ‘suo motu appointment’ of SPPs by the L-G on 17 July. The L-G’s appointee, Amit Prasad, objected and insisted the L-G’s decision still stood. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait did not agree to take up the issue at the time, and noted that the question of who would represent the Delhi Police was being looked at by the court separately, Bar and Bench reported.

The AAP will likely point to the February 2019 decision of the Supreme Court and say it is clear that the L-G cannot act on his own to appoint the SPPs, and that the Delhi cabinet has to give its approval for the appointment of any such lawyers in the Delhi riots cases.

Secondly, the L-G could try to refer the matter to the President.

The lawyers appointed by the L-G argue that despite the February 2019 judgment, the proviso to Article 239AA(4) still stands, and it is justified for the L-G to refer this issue to the President in this case, because the Delhi riots cases involve issues of national importance, and the security of the capital.

This means they could arguably fall within the concept of ‘exceptional circumstances’ in the apex court’s 2018 judgment, allowing the L-G to defy the Delhi government.

The Quint has been informed that the question of appointing these six SPPs has not yet been referred to the President, though this could change anytime in the coming days and weeks.