Will Hold Facebook Accountable For Hate Speech: Oversight Board  

Acknowledging the recent Facebook hate speech controversy involving India’s public policy director, Ankhi Das, the Facebook Oversight Board has told The Quint, it “won't shy away” from “holding Facebook accountable”.

A Wall Street Journal news report on 14 August stated Das had blocked Facebook from applying hate speech restrictions on several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including T Raja Singh and Anantkumar Hegde.

The Oversight Board, comprising 20 independent expert members from around the world, including Sudhir Krishnaswamy from India, is an independent body that will adjudicate on cases related to content moderation.

Announced on 7 May as a measure to hold Facebook accountable on issues of hate speech, privacy and misinformation, the Board will have the last word on what content stays up and (eventually) what content comes down. The Board, however, is yet to begin hearing cases.