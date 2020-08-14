Delhi Riots: Police Gets Extension for Conspiracy Charge Sheet
The order gives us an insight into Delhi Police’s probe, that is looking into WhatsApp groups and money trails.
The Delhi Police special cell was granted an extension to file charge sheet under FIR 59, probing the alleged conspiracy angle behind the Delhi riots, by Karkardooma court judge Amitabh Rawat on 13 August.
The extension under this FIR, which has the anti-terror law UAPA invoked, has been granted till 17 September, The Quint has learnt. This would also mean an extension of the detention period of the ten accused including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita and former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan.
The order also provides us an insight into the path of the Delhi Police’s investigation, that is probing WhatsApp groups and money trails. Our reportage on the Delhi riots probe can be read here.
This is The Second Extension for Delhi Police
This is a second time an extension has been granted under the same FIR to Delhi Police. The first time it was granted till 14 August by Patiala House Court judge Dharmendra Rana.
The court order reads that the judge was satisfied with the arguments of the prosecution, “After perusing the present application-cum-report of the Ld. Special Public Prosecutor and the case diary and record, I am satisfied that the prosecution has been able to make out a case for extension of the period of investigation and detention of accused persons.”
Detention of All 10 Accused Extended Till 17 Sept
Not only has the time to file the charge sheet been extended, but also the period of detention of ten UAPA accused.
The order reads, “Accordingly, the present application-cum-report under Section 43 (D) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 seeking extension of period of investigation and also extension of period of detention of the accused persons till 17.09.2020, filed by the Special Public Prosecutor Sh Amit Prasad, is allowed.”
The ten accused are:
- Khalid Saifi
- Ishrat Jahan
- Meeran Haider
- Tahir Hussain
- Gulfisha
- Shifa Ur Rehman
- Asif Iqbal Tanha
- Shadab Ahmed
- Natasha Narwal
- Devangana Kalita
Under Investigation, WhatsApp Groups and Money Trail
Speaking about time to probe the conspiracy angle, the order gives us an insight into the police’s investigation.
The order reads, “The investigation is still going on regarding the conspiracy which is deep rooted, large scale, and multi-layered and all the different aspects pertaining to different accused persons including their inter-linkages are being investigated as regards to the conspiracy.”
The order states that some witnesses have been examined and the statements of protected witnesses have been recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.
Hinting at the status of the investigation ahead, the order reads, “The huge electronic data and evidence is being examined. The money trail/suspicious funding for riots is also being investigated. The role of other accused persons is also under examination. The new facts that have emerged during investigation have to be confronted.”
It goes on to say that ‘different dimensions of conspiracy including different organizations, WhatsApp groups and different accused persons and their inter-linkages alongwith the electronic records among other things are being investigated’.
