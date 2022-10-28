Vacant Jubilation Aside, Rishi Sunak’s Rise in UK Calls for India To Introspect

Sunak, on the other hand, is a member of the Conservative Party – a sign of British multiculturalism or shifting politics of Indians in the UK.

It was the 1987 General elections, considered a watershed in some sense, when four ethnic minority MPs were elected into the House of Commons, which happened to align with the rising population of non-white British people.

The House of Commons’ ethnic diversity in politics and public life data from 15 November 2021 reveals that 14% of the population in the United Kingdom are not ‘ethnic’ white. This also means that there is a growth in the political representation of non-White minority groups in the UK.