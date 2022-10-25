'Elected To Fix Mistakes': Rishi Sunak Appointed UK PM After Meeting the King
Sunak said "mistakes" were made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, and he has been "elected to fix those mistakes."
Rishi Sunak was installed as Britain’s third prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday, 25 October, as the Conservative Party leader met the monarch at Buckingham Palace.
In his first address to the nation as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Sunak said "mistakes" were made by her predecessor, Liz Truss, and he has been "elected to fix those mistakes."
Sunak, who won the Conservative leadership contest on Monday, takes over from Liz Truss who resigned from the post last week.
Both Sunak and Liz Truss were at Buckingham Palace for their audiences with the King. Truss had previously given her final address from 10 Downing Street and will submit her resignation to the King.
Sunak takes on the role at a time of deep economic crisis is expected to make tough, and possibly unpopular moves, on taxation and public spending.
'Elected To Fix Mistakes'
"Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over," Sunak said, standing on the steps of 10 Downing Street.
Asserting that he has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party and as the prime minister of the country to "fix mistakes" by the previous administration headed by Trus, Sunak said, "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda."
"But you saw me during COVID doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. There are always limits more so now than ever. But I promise you this I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today," Sunak said in his first speech as the prime minister.
"The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."Rishi Sunak, New UK PM
This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level, he asserted.
He also placed an emphasis on the Conservative Party's manifest, saying it is at the heart of that mandate 2019 mandate.
"I will deliver on its promise. A stronger NHS. Better schools. Safer streets. Control of our borders. Protecting our environment. Supporting our armed forces. Levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate, and create jobs," the prime minister said.
Rishi Sunak liz truss King Charles III
