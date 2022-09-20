Leicester Clash: Can the Indian Diaspora In UK Toss Communal Politics Aside?

In the ongoing case of Leicester, it is a stark warning that the tensions and wars outside UK should not find an easy place here. But Dr Mukulika Banerjee, Associate Professor of Social Anthropology at the London School Of Economics (LSE) told me, “The events in Leicester were neither isolated or spontaneous nor clashes between ‘local’ communities. These were a planned assault on Muslims in Leicester by groups of Hindu men who came to the city for that purpose. Their marching through streets with flags and sticks is straight out of the Hindutva playbook, imported from India and its Hindu chauvinist government. Their agenda has nothing to do with Leicester where communities have lived in a neighbouring fashion. The massive bot factories nevertheless continue to feed the Hindu diaspora with lies and fake news.”

In fact, the Mayor of Leicester Peter Soulsby also pointed out to the mayhem being created on social media. “I’ve seen quite a selection of the social media stuff which is very, very, very distorting now and some of it just completely lying about what had been happening between different communities. There’s no obvious local cause for this at all,” Soulsby said, pointing to a distortion of facts on social media and a concerted effort to bring people from as far away as Birmingham to raise tensions in “an otherwise very peaceful city”.