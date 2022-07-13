Rishi Sunak Fires UK Home Secy Suella Braverman: Who Is She? Why Was She Sacked?

(This story was first published on 13 July 2022. It has been reposted with additions from The Quint's archives in light of Suella Braverman being sacked as the United Kindom's Home Secretary on 13 November 2023.)

A hardcore conservative who believes that the British empire did good for India, and a critic of the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian marches, Indian origin British Home Secretary Suella Braverman was on Monday, 13 September, sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The 42-year-old Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in southeast England was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace former PM Boris Johnson as Conservative Tory leader and prime minister in September 2022, but after she lost out to Liz Truss, was appointed Home Secretary.

So, who is she? What is her family background? And where does she stand politically?