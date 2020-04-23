COVID-19: Indians Among Worst Affected Minority Groups in England

People of Indian origin in the UK have emerged as the among the worst affected minority group from the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data on COVID-19 deaths in hospitals across England.

Figures released this week by the National Health Service (NHS) England show that of the 13,918 patients who died in hospitals till April 17 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, 16.2 percent were of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background and those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3 percent of that.

This was followed by Caribbeans as the second-largest ethnic group affected in the COVID-19 death toll at 2.9 percent, followed by Pakistanis at 2.1 percent.