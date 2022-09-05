Rishi Sunak, the Desi Politician Who Almost Became UK's First Non-White PM

It did not come as a surprise to many, least of all to him. Nevertheless, Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, came agonisingly close to becoming the first non-white prime minister of the United Kingdom.

After his rival candidate, Liz Truss, was declared the winner of the contest, a spirited Sunak thanked the party members for voting for him and urged the Conservatives to unite behind the incoming prime minister.

"It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," he tweeted.