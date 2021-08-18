In Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan Ran the Show

Defeat is an Orphan, says the title of the latest book by Scottish analyst Myra MacDonald. Thus, the Americans, through Antony Blinken, declare the full success of their twenty-year mission in Afghanistan, definitely rejecting any comparison with the shameful retreat from Saigon, which, funnily enough, was invoked by Joe Biden himself a few days earlier: “You will not see images of people evacuated from the roofs of the houses.” And the Taliban, winners on the ground, celebrate the victory over the most powerful army in the world, declaring that the war is over and inviting people not to be afraid. A new era of "peace" is about to begin, and everyone will be safe as long as they adapt to the rules of the newly proclaimed Islamic emirate.

Instead of the national flag, a white flag is now flying over Afghanistan, written in a foreign language: Arabic. And, by the way, it seems that people have been forbidden to wear red or green clothes to eliminate any display of more or less veiled patriotism.