Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: Why Is the Pak Army Lying Low?

For days, it seemed that the Opposition, despite their claims, could not find the numbers. After all, resiling from his ‘principled’ stand, the Prime Minister had ditched the disastrous Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar in favour of the wily Pervaiz Ellahi, in return for him supporting his party in the no-confidence motion. But that move further alienated his own party dissidents, who wondered whether there was no one within the party who could helm the state.

Then came the shocker. The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally with seven seats in the House, decided to pull out and signed the agreement with the leaders of the Opposition.