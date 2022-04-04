Pakistan's Constitutional Crisis: 5 Key Developments in the Last 24 Hours

A few hours after the dismissal of the no-trust vote by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the dissolution of the National Assembly by the president, Khan was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan.

This means that he does not hold any of the powers he did before as the elected head of state.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he can continue as the prime minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

The president confirmed the same on Twitter, writing "Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."