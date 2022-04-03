No-Trust Motion Against Pak PM Disallowed, President Dissolves National Assembly
Catch all the live updates on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a no-confidence motion against his government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday, 3 April.
PM Khan on Sunday, also asked for fresh elections after the no-confidence motion was disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker, citing a security threat.
Proceedings of the Assembly had begun earlier to vote on PM Khan's political survival. However, PM Khan was not in attendance as the session began.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday had warned the government against indulging in unconstitutional measures during Sunday's vote.
Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad ahead of the all-important vote amid fears of violent clashes erupting between lawmakers and supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Security personnel were deployed near Pakistan's National Assembly ahead of the tabling of the no-confidence motion
The governor of Pakistan's Punjab province was removed from his post hours before the motion
A member of Pakistan's Opposition moved a motion for the removal of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday
'Elections will be held within 90 Days': I&B MoS
Pakistan Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that elections will be held within 90 days.
PM Khan To Continue His Duties
Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fuwad Hussain has said that the Prime Minister will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution. He added that the Cabinet has been dissolved.
'Opposition Not Leaving Parliament, Lawyers Head to SC': PPP
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has said, "Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court."
