Pak PM Khan Loses Majority as Key Ally Abandons Coalition Ahead of No-Trust Vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the majority in the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 March, as his party's primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government and signed a deal with the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

This development comes just days before the no-confidence motion against Khan, which is scheduled to be tabled on 3 April.

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the PPP, said in a late night tweet.