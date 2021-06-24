India’s IT Rules, Twitter MD, & UP Police: Actions & Options Ahead

Under the pre-existing framework of the IT Act, Section 85 talks about "offences by companies". It is a standard provision, present in a lot of substantive statutes in India. It provides that for an offence committed by a company, every person who at the time of the commission of the said offence, "was in charge of, and was responsible to, the company for the conduct of business of the company as well as the company, shall be guilty of the contravention".

In the Avnish Bajaj Case, which led to the restructuring of the safe harbour framework in India, the Delhi High Court had found Bajaj liable under Section 85 and held that a prima facie case was made out against Bajaj and his website. The Delhi High Court's decision was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2012, stating that as Bajaj or the website were not directly involved with the transaction, they could not be held responsible.

The "Offences by Companies" provision is rarely used by prosecuting agencies but it is a technical tool that can be used for attributing liability to a company's employee.

If the FIR implicates the accused persons along with a provision under the IT Act or the IT Rules, Maheshwari may be charged with Section 85 of the IT Act. The said provision has a wide ambit and at its worst, can also be used to implicate a number of people for an offence committed by the company.