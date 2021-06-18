Section 79 of the IT Act Protects Twitter From the Centre’s Action

As per the IT Rules 2021, SSMIs like Twitter shall have a physical office in India and shall appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Officer, and Grievance Redressal Officer, all residing in India.

Rule 4 of these IT Rules makes the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) responsible for ensuring that the SSMI follows due diligence and complies with the IT Act and the Rules. The Rule further provides that the said CCO will be held liable in court proceedings, if she fails to ensure that the SSMI observes due diligence while discharging duties under the IT Act.