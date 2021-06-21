Available for Questioning Via Video Call: Twitter MD to UP Police
The UP Police had sent a legal notice to Twitter India’s MD over posts related to the assault on a Muslim man.
Days after the Uttar Pradesh Police sent a legal notice to Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for "provoking communal unrest" over posts related to the assault on a Muslim man in Loni earlier in June, a reply has been sent stating that he’s ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing, reports said on Monday, 21 June.
Maheshwari, in his reply, also reportedly stated that he "does not deal with the case directly". According to news agency ANI, the police is not satisfied with the reply and will send a notice again.
Earlier, the Twitter MD had been asked to come to the police station at the Loni border and record a statement within one week.
The legal notice was sent by the UP Police on 17 June, a day after a Delhi-based lawyer Amit Acharya filed a criminal complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum, Twitter India Head Maheswari, and Md Asif Khan, for allegedly spreading fake news in the Loni case.
Moreover, in a first such case against it, Twitter was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police which accused the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim man Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni.
This gave rise to questions about the legal protection accorded to Twitter under Section 79 of the IT Act.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, 17 June, said that Twitter lost its intermediary status and has become liable under Indian laws, including the Indian Penal Code.
Just one month earlier, the Delhi Police questioned Maheshwari for a ‘toolkit’, allegedly released by the Congress party.
