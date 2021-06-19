Cartoonist Bala Receives Twitter Notice, Vows to Not Stop Drawing

Bala was at the centre of controversy in 2017, for which he even landed in jail. He had drawn a caricature of Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nellai Collector and Nellai Police Commissioner naked and covering their genitals with currency notes. They were seen looking down upon a child lying on the ground, that was up in flames.

It alluded to the recent tragedy where four members of a family set themselves on fire outside the Tirunelveli Collectorate, after their complaints of harassment by usurers allegedly fell on deaf ears.