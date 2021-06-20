‘IT Rules Will Empower Ordinary Users’: India Slams UN Criticism

In a strongly worded letter, India slammed the Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations who had written to the government criticising the country’s new IT rules for infringing upon several human rights.

“We express serious concern about obligations on companies to monitor and rapidly remove user-generated content, which we fear is likely to undermine the right to freedom of expression,” three UN Special Rapporteurs had written earlier on 11 June.

In response to their concerns, India’s permanent mission at the United Nations said that the IT rules are “designed to empower ordinary users of social media”. It also said that the “rules were finalised after due discussions with various stakeholders”.

“The Permanent Mission of India would also like to highlight that India’s democratic credentials are well recognised,” the letter said.