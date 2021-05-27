IT Rules 2021 Infringe on Freedom of Speech, Privacy: Apar Gupta

The deadline to comply with new IT rules for social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, ended on Tuesday, 25 May.

However, Twitter, Facebook and others, which were required to abide by the rules notified in the Gazette of India on 25 February under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, have failed to comply on many counts till date.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday, 26 May, on the ground that the new IT rules would cause WhatsApp to ‘break privacy protections.’

In response to WhatsApp, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement that it respects the 'Right to Privacy' and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp would be required to disclose the origin of a particular message.