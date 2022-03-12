Sarpanch Shot Dead, Third Panchayat Member to Be Killed in 10 Days in J&K

A sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead on Friday, officials said.

Terrorists fired upon the independent sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district at about 8:50 pm, said officials to reporters. Mir was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive the bullet injuries.

In a statement tweeted by Kashmir Police, Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the sarpanch was given accommodation at a secured hotel in Srinagar. But he left home without informing police personnel. “All PPs (protected persons) are advised to kindly follow SOPs (standard operating procedures,” Kumar said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, and an investigation is in progress. The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and a search is ongoing.