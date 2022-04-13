Civilian Dies After Being Shot by Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam: Police
Singh, a driver by profession, was shot by terrorists in Kulgam's Pombay Kamprim area around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
A civilian who was shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, 13 April, succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
The victim, named Satish Kumar Singh, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but was declared dead by doctors later.
"Civilian Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon," police said on Twitter.
Singh, who was a driver by profession, was shot by terrorists in Kulgam's Pombay Kamprim area on Wednesday evening. The police had cordoned off the area after the incident occurred.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and expressed sympathies with the victim's family.
"I unequivocally condemn the attack on Satish Kumar Singh in which he lost his life. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength during this difficult time," Abdullah said in a tweet.
