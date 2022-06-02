Bank Manager From Rajasthan Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam
Doctors stated that Kumar lost his life before his arrival at the hospital.
A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, 2 June, officials said.
A bank manager at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar, was fired upon in the Arreh area of the district.
He was shot inside the bank premises, officials said. Kumar, in a critical condition, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.
Authorities have cordoned off the area in an attempt to nab the attackers.
Kumar's killing comes a few days after Rajni Bala, a woman teacher, was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday, 31 May.
Bala, a resident of Samba (Jammu division), received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed after being shifted to the hospital. Her death sparked protests by several people who have blocked a road in Kulgam and demanded relocation, claiming that they are not feeling safe in Srinagar.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
