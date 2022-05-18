'Don't Feel Safe in the Valley, Relocate Us Anywhere Else': Kashmiri Pandits

On 12 May, one of our brothers, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Chadoora town. The targeted killing has instilled fear amongst the Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley.

He was killed at the Tehsil office, a place that is safeguarded by security forces. If someone like him is not safe, despite having security, how would others like me feel safe?

What happened in the '90s, you know it very well. In 2010, we were given a package by the PM. This was a package just for the sake of it. We were brought back here and given jobs. But rehabilitation has totally failed because we are yet to get accommodations.