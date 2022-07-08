UK: New Poll Says Rishi Sunak Favourite Within Tories to Succeed Boris Johnson

A polling company's survey conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, suggests that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is in the lead to become the next prime minister of Britain.

Additionally, when put to head-to-head with the Labour Party's Keir Starmer (Leader of the Opposition), he is the only leader of the Conservative Party projected to defeat him with a one-point lead.

The poll was conducted by JL Partners with 2,028 British adults participating in it.