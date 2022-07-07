'Giving Up Best Job': 4 Things Boris Johnson Said While Quitting as Tory Chief

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, 7 July, resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party, saying, "I want to tell you how sorry I am to be giving up the best job in the world but them's the break."

He added that he will continue to serve until a new leader is in place.

Shortly before resigning, the leader appointed a full replacement Cabinet, with James Cleverly's appointment as the new Education Secretary being among the latest.

Johnson's resignation has triggered a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new prime minister.

Here are four important things he said.