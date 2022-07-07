Pincher, Partygate, Pandemic: Is It Really 'Bye Boris'? What's Ahead for UK PM?

As it stands, one out of the four things could happen in the near future.

Boris Johnson Could Resign

Firstly, Johnson could do what Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove asked him to do before he himself was shown the door, that is, he could resign.

A source in 10 Downing Street has rejected any speculation that Johnson could resign, saying, the "PM fights on."

As per the rules, Boris Johnson will have to submit his resignation to the Queen, who will appoint a new prime minister after getting advised by the ruling party. All of that, however, takes a while.

If he resigns with immediate effect, then an interim prime minister will be appointed, and that person will most likely be Dominic Raab, who is currently the deputy prime minister and the justice minister in UK government.

He Could Get Kicked Out by the Tories

Johnson may not be able to sustain the current crisis for a very long time, given that the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party, that initiated the first rebellion against him, goes to elections next week.

Under the current rules of the Conservative Party, the prime minister is safe from a second confidence vote for exactly 12 months.