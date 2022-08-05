Bank of England Warns of Long Recession as Inflation Set to Hit Over 13% in UK

The Bank of England warned on Thursday, 4 August, that the United Kingdom will fall into a long recession.

The apex bank has raised interest rates for the most number of times in 27 years. With inflation now set to hit over 13 percent, the borrowing costs have been increased by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percentage points.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that he had "huge sympathy and huge understanding for those who are struggling most" within the cost of living crisis, according to the BBC.