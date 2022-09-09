‘End of an Age’: Liz Truss, Narendra Modi, Others React to Queen’s Death

She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons and that "her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

Addressing the ascension of the new king, she said, "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together. We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long. God save the King."

Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, released a three-part statement on his Twitter page.