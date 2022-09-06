Liz Truss Faces a Financial Whirlwind – Will Her Plans for the Economy Work?

With the average annual household power bill set to nearly double to over £3,500 in October, thanks to a steep rise in the energy price cap – and potentially over £6,000 by April – millions of more families will be pushed into poverty. While Truss may have won the Tory leadership election by extolling tax cuts and free markets, she says she will introduce emergency measures in her first week in office to tackle the energy crisis which will provide new government support for households and businesses.

This will come at a hefty price. Following the latest increase in the energy price cap, merely boosting the existing subsidy package so that it still absorbs three-quarters of the rise in bills will raise the cost to the government from £24 billion to £42 billion . In her campaign, Truss additionally talked about cutting VAT on fuel bills and suspending the “green levy” that everyone pays towards the cost of renewable energy, but these will only be of limited help.