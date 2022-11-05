Twitter’s Workforce Cut in Half: All the Teams That Elon Musk Has Cut (So Far)

Elon Musk ended his first week as the new owner of Twitter by axing almost half of the company’s workforce with little-to-no notice and by abruptly cutting employees’ access to computers, work systems and offices.

Musk tweeted late on Friday, 4 November, that the cuts were necessary as “unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

Sacked workers expressed gratitude to their colleagues and spoke out against the “unethical” layoff process. Read more on that here.