'Hostile Towards Muslims’: Ex-Judges Slam TV News Coverage of Anti-CAA Protests

Describing their methodology, the authors note, “We identified six news channels with the highest viewership – Republic TV and Times Now which are English channels, and Aaj Tak, Zee News, India TV, and Republic Bharat, four Hindi news channels. We then identified episodes from selected primetime shows that featured debates on the CAA and related issues. The selected primetime shows were Halla Bol (Aaj Tak), DNA (Zee News), Poochta Hai Bharat (Republic Bharat), Haqiqat Kya Hai (India TV), The Debate (Republic TV), and India Upfront (Times Now).”

The report further states that members of their research team selected a total of 326 episodes of these shows telecast in the months under study, constituting approximately 243 hours (14,580 minutes) of broadcast time.

The report says that the committee’s content analysis “is based on verbatim quotes by anchors and panelists from the viewed episodes, as well as words used in episode titles, flashing text, and hashtags.”