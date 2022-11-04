Chennai-Born Techie Helping Elon Musk With Twitter: Who Is Sriram Krishnan?
Krishnan used to work for Twitter and is a partner at an investment firm Andreessen Horowitz or a16z.
As Elon Musk goes about making top-level changes at Twitter, Indian American Sriram Krishnan was called to assist Musk.
Role at Twitter: A partner at investment firm Andreesen Horowitz, which invested in musk’s Twitter deal, Krishnan has been called in to assist Musk in his tumultuous takeover of the social media company.
What he said: Krishnan announced that he is “helping out Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.”
However, there has been no clarification on the role he has taken up.
What does he do?
He has also held managerial positions at Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap Inc, which runs Snapchat. He joined a16z, a major investor in social audio app Clubhouse, in 2021 and invests in early-stage consumer start-ups.
The connection to Musk: Krishnan met during Krishnan’s visit to Musk’s SpaceX headquarters in California. Musk also appeared on Krishnan and his wife Arthi Ramamurthy’s influential Clubhouse ‘Good Times Show’ in February 2021.
Early Life: Both Krishnan and his wife were born in Chennai, where they were raised in “typical middle-class Indian upbringings.” He graduated with a Bachelors in Technology from Anna University, Chennai.
Professional Journey: The former Twitter employee begun his career working at Microsoft with Windows Azure.
He has led core product teams at Twitter and also led revenue product and monetisation effects at Snap Inc and Meta.
Personally, he has worked as an investor and advisor at SpaceX, Notion, Coda, Cameo, Scale.ai and Khatabook. CBCTV18 reported.
In his personal capacity, Krishnan worked as an investor and advisor with many companies such as Notion, Coda, Cameo, SpaceX, CRED, Scale.ai, and Khatabook. He currently sits on the board of Hopin, Bitski, and Polywork.
Personal Life: The techie’s father worked in insurance while his mother was a homemaker. Krishnan met his wife on a Yahoo messenger chatroom in 2002, set up for a coding project. The couple, both 37-year-old, reside in Noe Valley, San Francisco and have a 2-year-old daughter.
