Chennai-Born Techie Helping Elon Musk With Twitter: Who Is Sriram Krishnan?

As Elon Musk goes about making top-level changes at Twitter, Indian American Sriram Krishnan was called to assist Musk.

Role at Twitter: A partner at investment firm Andreesen Horowitz, which invested in musk’s Twitter deal, Krishnan has been called in to assist Musk in his tumultuous takeover of the social media company.

What he said: Krishnan announced that he is “helping out Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.”

However, there has been no clarification on the role he has taken up.